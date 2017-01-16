Trendwatch: Herringbone

Herringbone makes a striking floor design; however, don’t disregard it for other pieces around the house. Napkins, cushions, chairs and paint styles all stand out with this pattern for the right reasons. “The herringbone trend has developed from the rise in geometric details,” says interior designer Pat Renson. It’s not just a passing trend either. “Herringbone is a classic, it’s always been around, and it gives the home a look of the moment but isn’t something that will date. To keep it contemporary mix herringbone with contrasting motifs and work in bright colours.”