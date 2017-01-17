Problem solving and creativity has turned an Edinburgh abode into a minimalist home

Slate, charcoal, dove and silver tones work together to enrich this Edinburgh home

The architects who designed Edinburgh’s emerging suburbs a century ago knew what they were doing. They devised homes that were sturdy yet elegant, substantial yet graceful, perfectly adapted to family life, and still much sought-after today. A lot has changed in the past hundred years, though. No architect of the Edwardian era could have predicted the fundamental shifts that have taken place in the modern world – that the average British household would have a car and therefore want its own garage, or that the kitchen would become the central gathering place for the whole family rather than a corner off-limits to all but the cook. What they would have made of the concept of the home cinema or the home gym is anyone’s guess.

The transformation that this house in Murrayfield has undergone is a perfect illustration of such changes. Built around 1912, it remained largely intact up until a year ago, when it was extended and renovated. Its owners had already lived there for a decade, happy with their home but aware that it needed an overhaul. They asked architects Yeoman McAllister to open up and extend it to the rear to give them a bright, airy kitchen and living space with a glass wall looking out to the garden. At the same time, a two-storey extension was added to the side of the house to accommodate a gym and garage, above which there is now a large bathroom and dressing room for the master bedroom.

Alongside the architects, they commissioned Ampersand Interiors to take care of the inside of the house – not just the new additions, but the whole thing. “Our brief was to create a calm, modern, pared-back and sophisticated space,” says Edinburgh interior designer Carley Kyle. “The clients wanted it to feel contemporary and stylish but also to retain the relaxing atmosphere of a family home. They engaged us to design and supply comprehensive decorative schemes, soft furnishings and furniture and to give specialist advice on flooring and architectural details such as ironmongery, panelling and fireplaces. Of most importance to them was that the whole property should flow with a cohesive design.”

DETAILS

What An extended Edwardian house

Where Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Photography Carley Kyle

Words Judy Diamond