ON SALE NOW! Issue 111, Jan-Feb 2017

REGULARS
IN THE FRAME Ariane Dalle, design director of Manuel Canovas and Larsen
THIS LIFE On the farm with Graven’s Janice Kirkpatrick and Ross Hunter
MONITOR What’s hot out there
INTERIORS NEWS The headliners
TRENDWATCH The best of herringbone, pink and marble
REPORTS Party people
HEIRLOOM The New Circus Collection by Alessi
DESIGN NOTES The Bird by Kristian Vedel
SAMPLER Embroidered fabric, red paint, ochre wallpaper
HOW BIZARRE Birds’ Feet Candlesticks by Vanilla Sky
MEET THE MAKER Hebridean Sea Salt maker Natalie Crayton
WELL READ Women in books
KIDS NEWS Ideas for the young team
ECO NEWS The latest green goods
AVARICE Personalised piano by Edelweiss Pianos
DESIGN SPECIAL
UTILITY ROOMS Where and how to keep things neat, clean and tidy
KITCHENS
LOOK BOOK Where style starts
IT’S HOT IN HERE Stainless steel ovens
CENTRE STAGE A case study in luxury
DUAL PURPOSE Two rooms, now one
SHAPING UP The latest curved taps
QUESTIONS QUESTIONS The experts answer them
DEEP BLUE A living space rich in colour
WHAT’S THE LATEST News and new products
FEAST ON THESE Contemporary dining rooms
THE MODERNISTS Sleek, slick sinks
PATTERN CUTTER Sharp looking tiles
ARCHITECTURE
LANDSCAPE PAINTING The surrounding hills have played a major role in the build of an Angus home
SMALL IS BEAUTIFUL This neat, self-designed home could be the blueprint of the future
GO FIGURE Transforming one Victorian flat in Edinburgh took a lot of vision and ingenuity
ART & DESIGN
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS What goes on at Trakke, an award-winning Glasgow design studio
ART NEWS Exhibitions and artists’ events
ART WORDS Sophie Morrish on Biomass NU
WHERE WE’RE AT Artists and their sense of place
DESIGN ARCHIVES Photographer and filmmaker Oscar Marzaroli
INTERIORS
FINE TUNE A city pied-a-terre is given a thoroughly glamorous makeover and more
LOOKS SIMPLE Problem solving and creativity has turned an Edinburgh abode into a minimalist home
DOUBLE TAKE Restoring an Edwardian mansion and launching a business proved an irresistible task
GARDENS
NEWS Why you should go outside
ESCAPE
HIDE AND SEEK A beautiful, hidden bolt-hole, Loch an Eilein Cottage in Rothiemurchus Estate
PROPERTY
NEWS New homes to buy now
HOUSE HUNTER Waterside properties