For the first time, the work of designer and artist Bernat Klein will be shown in the west of Scotland. He settled in the Borders in 1950, where he stayed for the rest of his long life, and this exhibition, at Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover, has 43 of his paintings, along with limited-edition silk squares, each featuring his trademark palette of vibrant colours.

The Colour Circle, until Mar 26. www.houseforanartlover.co.uk