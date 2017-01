Created in collaboration with Flock, FLOOR_STORY’s new rug (launched at designjunction) was designed by Rachel Parker. The rug, which features Parke’s colourful, kaleidoscopic Norhtmore design, is a GoodWeave-certified 100-knot Tibetan weave with 80% New Zealand woold and 20% Chinese silk. It contains a whopping 26 colours and takes 12 weeks to weave. £3250. www.floorstroy.co.uk