This intriguing contraption is appliance manufacturer V-ZUG’s very first vacuum drawer, which allows you to store food as the professionals do by shrink-wrapping it in airtight bags. The built-in style ensures that a vacuum is created in the entire drawer, not just in the bag itself, so there are no pressure differences to affect the food. The drawer has three sealing levels, one for fruit, one for fish and vegetables, and one for meat and frozen food. From £1,980. www.vzug.com