This homely hut is the Simply Classic, the first ‘ready to go’ model from master hutmaker Plankbridge. It may hark back to sheds of old with its black corrugated-iron cladding, Restoration Green windows, oak flooring and the company’s signature cast-iron wheels,. But, with a wood-burning stove and 240v electrics on board, it’s equipped for modern living. £16,500. www.plankbridge.com