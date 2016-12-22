Official opening of revamped Jenners showroom in Edinburgh

A new specialist furniture and flooring department in Jenners kicked off in style

Guests and staff toasted the official opening of a revamped showroom in Edinburgh’s famous Jenners department store. And it wasn’t just a night of celebration: the raffle of a fabulous edible sofa by the city’s 3D Cakes helped to raise funds for St Columba’s Hospice. VIPs and House of Fraser storecard-holders perused the galleries, where they found furniture brands such as Parker Knoll, SiSi Italia and a new range of fabrics by Harris Tweed for Tetrad.

The team were on hand to enjoy the night and to meet VIPs and House of Fraser storecard-holders

Meeting and greeting while the fizz flowed

Guests admire the wide selection of fabrics on offer

A beautiful new range of Harris Tweed for Tetrad

A big attraction – the edible sofa by 3D Cakes of Edinburgh

Photography Scott Parker

Share this Homes & Interiors Scotland article

PinIt

Related Posts