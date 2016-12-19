Linn Lounge musical event at John Dick & Son

It was a one-off musical journey courtesy of Linn, Loud & Clear and John Dick & Son

Fans of Fleetwood mac gathered at John Dick & Son’s furniture showroom in Busby to enjoy an exclusive Linn Lounge musical event. Among the classic tracks played were ‘Dreams’ and ‘Go Your Own Way’. The team from Loud & Clear demonstrated the incredible sound quality that can be achieved from the Linn 530 system, while guests soaked up the tunes from the comfort of some of the finest designs in sofas.

Stephen Hume, events & partnerships manager at Linn Ltd

Fleetwood Mac fans gearing up for the night

Sally Dick, design director at John Dick & Son, and Naomi Saunders from Whisk Bakery

Listening to Fleetwood Mac at the Linn Lounge at John Dick & Son

“Thunder only happens when it’s raining…” Two guests enjoy the sound of ‘Dreams’

Whisk Bakery supplied crab and beetroot sourdough bites

Photography Gerardo Jaconelli

