Linn Lounge musical event at John Dick & Son

Fans of Fleetwood mac gathered at John Dick & Son’s furniture showroom in Busby to enjoy an exclusive Linn Lounge musical event. Among the classic tracks played were ‘Dreams’ and ‘Go Your Own Way’. The team from Loud & Clear demonstrated the incredible sound quality that can be achieved from the Linn 530 system, while guests soaked up the tunes from the comfort of some of the finest designs in sofas.

Photography Gerardo Jaconelli